CPChain (CPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122,240.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $122,240.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.00457300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $491.29 or 0.00966523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

