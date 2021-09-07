Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

