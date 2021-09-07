Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.92.

COUP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

