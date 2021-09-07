Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.76

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 3101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Costamare alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 236.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 254,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 241,962 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.