Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.
LON COST opened at GBX 60.13 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The company has a market capitalization of £165.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99).
About Costain Group
