Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

LON COST opened at GBX 60.13 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The company has a market capitalization of £165.32 million and a PE ratio of 26.14. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

