Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

