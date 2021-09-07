Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.