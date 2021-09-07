Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $16,111,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

