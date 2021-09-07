Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

EVRG opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

