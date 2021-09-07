Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 383 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average is $242.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

