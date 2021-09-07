Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

