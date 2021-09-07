CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $173.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $154.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

