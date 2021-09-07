Contrasting nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for nCino and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 5 7 0 2.58 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $83.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $72.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nCino and The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 51.95 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -226.15 The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 19.60 $52.10 million $0.61 132.36

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57% The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73%

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats nCino on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

