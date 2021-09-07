Contrasting Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.30%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.92 $7.03 million ($0.75) -10.63 Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 135.47 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -10.63

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avadel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.85% -19.32% Fulcrum Therapeutics -481.07% -66.84% -51.81%

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

