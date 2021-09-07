Contrasting Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics 22.44% 14.38% 5.64%

74.1% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -5.28 Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.32 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.36

Cullinan Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullinan Oncology and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.76%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 413.70%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Cullinan Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

