Contrasting CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rightscorp and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 2.97 $1.03 billion $2.22 18.53

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 59.00% 5,754.17% 10.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rightscorp and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

CDK Global has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDK Global beats Rightscorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America. The company was founded on May 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

