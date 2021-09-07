Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Conformis reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million.

CFMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $308.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $17,542,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.