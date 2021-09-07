Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.15

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.77. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93. The stock has a market cap of £73.36 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
