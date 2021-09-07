Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.15

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share by the technology company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CNC opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.77. Concurrent Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93. The stock has a market cap of £73.36 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

