Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Stuart Irving Sells 78,797 Shares

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Stuart Irving sold 78,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$16.43 ($11.74), for a total value of A$1,294,634.71 ($924,739.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.72.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

