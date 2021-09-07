Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CPSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,261. The stock has a market cap of $517.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

