Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

