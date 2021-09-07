Comparing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Snap and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -22.49% -32.45% -13.66% CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $2.51 billion 48.25 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -121.41 CEVA $100.33 million 10.66 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,661.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Snap and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 4 30 0 2.83 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $75.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.23%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Snap.

Summary

CEVA beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. The company was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

