Comparing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mannatech and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38% General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and General Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.42 $6.26 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 4.13 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Summary

Mannatech beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

