Comparing Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 4.30 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.22 -$46.15 million N/A N/A

Blue Apron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coupang and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.03%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.67%. Given Blue Apron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Summary

Coupang beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

