Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 89,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

