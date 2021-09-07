Commerce Bank Sells 4,243 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

