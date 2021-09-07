Commerce Bank Purchases 3,524 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commerce Bank grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 40.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 138.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

