Commerce Bank Has $40.93 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

