Commerce Bank Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

