Commerce Bank Acquires 31,489 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.