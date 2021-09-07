CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 711.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 111.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 680,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

