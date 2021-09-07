ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

