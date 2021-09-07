ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EAT opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $78.33.
In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.
Brinker International Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
