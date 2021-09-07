ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,698 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

