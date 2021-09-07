ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 26,333 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,333 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COHU stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

