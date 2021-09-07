ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,020,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.