ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

