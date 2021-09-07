ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after acquiring an additional 749,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

