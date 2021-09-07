ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,700,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

