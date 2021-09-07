ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 37,566 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

