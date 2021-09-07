ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 141,199 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,199 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 288,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

