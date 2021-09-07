Cindicator (CND) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00146736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.00730820 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

