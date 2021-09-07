Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $42.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.49 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $180.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.74.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

