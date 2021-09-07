Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

