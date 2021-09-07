Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.27.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
