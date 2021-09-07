China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Increases Dividend to $2.47 Per Share

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 2.4742 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.
China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
NYSE SNP opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.
SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
