China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Increases Dividend to $2.47 Per Share

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 2.4742 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. China Petroleum & Chemical has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE SNP opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Petroleum & Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

