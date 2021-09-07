Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSSE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $772,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,594. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,380. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

