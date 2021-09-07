Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Gap Down to $89.92

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.92, but opened at $88.01. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 21,235 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.