Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

