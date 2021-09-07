CHADS VC 24 Hour Volume Reaches $211.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $211.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

