Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.37

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.37 and last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 1703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.35.

CERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.18.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.