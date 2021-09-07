Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Down 12.8%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 5,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 661,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

